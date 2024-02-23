BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Barbed Wire, Buoys & the Truth About Operation Lone Star - Borderland with Vincent “Rocco” Vargas
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
0
5 views • 02/23/2024

Today on Borderland, Vincent “Rocco” Vargas hears multiple perspectives on Texas’ controversial “Operation Lone Star.” Longer conversations with these guests will be featured in episodes later this season. (NOTE: Several sensitive words have been bleeped in the YouTube version of this episode. Non-bleeped versions can be found on podcast platforms.)


FEATURED GUESTS:


Terrell County, Texas Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland

Author and immigration attorney J. J. Mulligan Sepulveda

Change Agents host Andy Stumpf

Yuma County Arizona Sheriff Leon N. Wilmot (Sheriff Wilmot’s and the National Sheriff’s “16 National Security initiatives” can be found here:

 https://www.sheriffs.org/sites/defaul...


Borderland is an IRONCLAD Original


Subscribe on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

Subscribe on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6w9YAIl...

Keywords
border crisisillegal immigrationborder patroloperation lone starborderlandironclad
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
