Half Way to The 2030 Agenda - #NewWorldNextWeek

September 21, 2023
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw530/
This week on the New World Next Week: the UN globalists meet to discuss their progress toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals; the tyrants celebrate ID day with a new push toward the digital ID gulag; and the founder of Foxconn picks a Netflix actress as his Taiwanese presidential running mate.