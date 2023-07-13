Warning for the World - Many catastrophic events will happen in the world

Many catastrophic events will happen in the world... It will not happen all in one day. It will start now in this period and will gradually spread all over the world... When the churches will be persecuted, so will be Rome. Watch for that!





Valentina: As the dust cloud settled, on the sea floor, I could clearly see what looked like a round cement slab, less than half a meter (almost 2 feet) in diameter. The more I observed, I could see there were many of these round slabs on the sea floor. They were all identical. The angel said:

“See, these plugs that we are showing you, they are very ancient. They have been here since the beginning of Creation. There are many of them throughout the world. Soon, we will have permission to unplug them, because God will give us the commandment to do so. When we open them, the world will experience many volcanic eruptions, fires, earthquakes, and tsunamis. Soon there will be severe suffering in the world if people do not repent and convert.”

