BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Our minds & bodies are under attack...
Stand Up for Truth
Stand Up for Truth
115 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
181 views • 07/09/2023

A US company made the prototype of such a weapon for the marine corps in 2004. The weapon, codenamed Medusa, was intended to cause a “temporarily incapacitating effect” but “with a low probability of fatality or permanent injury”. These weapons used microwave frequencies, able to disrupt brain function without any burning sensation. Many people have suffered from symptoms, including dizziness, loss of balance, nausea and headaches. The impact on some of the victims has been debilitating and long-lasting. Also known as “directed pulsed radio frequency energy”. That auditory research eventually led to the Long Range Acoustic Device, or “sound cannon”, used by some police forces against demonstrators last summer. These effects are described in the “significant research” conducted into the effects of pulsed, rather than continuous wave RF exposure. “Military personnel exposed to non-thermal microwave radiation were said to have experienced headache, fatigue, dizziness, irritability, sleeplessness, depression, anxiety, forgetfulness, and lack of concentration, as well as internal sound perception,” says the report.

Keywords
radiowavespulse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy