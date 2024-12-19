Why we need to end the Bayh Dole Act? on Liberty Talk

Miste Karlfeldt: How does the Bayh Dole Act create a public, private partnership between the government and universities, specifically?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: The Bayh Dole Act was 1980 originally. You'll find in great detail all of this in Plandemic, Plandemic Indoctornation, The Great Awakening. It follows the structure of this, because Mikki Willis and I had talked a long time, as he tried to understand how his brother was killed with AZT, and not AIDS and not HIV, and it really matters with respect to the Bayh Dole Act. So what the government said in 1980,- the idea behind the scenes was, let's make public-private partnerships. So let's take the intellectual property, the discoveries that are made by the intramural researchers like me, by the people who work eight hours a day for the federal government. They pay the paychecks, which means the taxpayers, and that's what Dr Ruscetti and I worked for. Dr Ruscetti for almost 40 years. So none of us even knew about the Bayh Dole Act till later, 83 - 84. And so behind the scenes, the Bayh Dole Act takes those discoveries and allows the technology transfer. So the government and pharma originally, but extramural, universities by way of grants and contracts. So they make contracts that literally sell the taxpayers discoveries and inventions that are developed and patentable by the scientists. Well, an intramural scientist was never allowed to patent their work because you paid for it. So what the government said with the Bayh Dole Act, from now on, the investigator can share in the royalties, the profits of a patent, but all of the technology and the development is shipped out, farmed out, literally, to Pharma, big Tech, big Ag...





12/18/2024 - Miste4Liberty podcast Bayh-Dole Act Creates Bird Flu Profits?: https://rumble.com/v60nuqz-bayh-dole-act-creates-bird-flu-profits.html





Plandemic Series: Plandemic.com