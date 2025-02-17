Maintaining a Strong Marriage and Serving Others While Empty Nesting - Charlotte Guest

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
When our children are all grown up and living on their own, how do we deal with the challenges and changes of an empty nest? This is the burning question Charlotte Guest set out to answer as an empty nester herself, and it spurred the creation of her popular podcast, Empty Nest Guests. On her show, she invites guests aboard to discuss the trials of empty nest life, including marriage, travel, and even caring for elderly and aging parents. Charlotte encourages empty nesters to ask themselves every day what Jesus would do, and to be filled with His love daily. She also discusses the importance of serving others, whether it’s an aging member of the church or an overwhelmed young mother. Above all, keep Christ at the center of your home and the center of your marriage.
TAKEAWAYS
If you have an empty nest, plan date nights with your spouse regularly
Date your mate, pray together, and encourage your spouse daily
Don’t condemn your children - have conversations with them and lift them up
Sometimes it takes the help of a professional counselor to sift through empty nest challenges
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
Charlotte’s Bible Plans: https://bit.ly/3CuDlIo
🔗 CONNECT WITH CHARLOTTE GUEST
Website: https://www.charlotteguest.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmptyNestGuestPodcast/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/empty_nest_guests/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/40ROJY5
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina
Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina
Rescue 1 Global: https://rescue1global.org/counter-culture-mom-show/
Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/