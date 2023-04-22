© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2f4gb5dfd2
The map shows no (CCP) police stations in Australia and New Zealand. Bill (@BillRobinson) said, "Clearly, some police stations there are in Australia and New Zealand.
地圖顯示澳大利亞和新西蘭沒有（中共）警察局
Bill说“顯然澳大利亞和新西蘭有一些警察局。”
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #BillRobinson #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp