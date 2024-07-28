Woke WEF agenda imposed on Australians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Marc Morano: "So the World Bank's telling automakers the car is ending. A bank in Australia won't even give you a car loan if you want to buy a gas powered car. We didn't vote for this. They're taking away our meat, our gas powered cars, our free speech and our agriculture forcing us to eat insects. We didn't vote for any of this. We didn't vote for lockdowns, we didn't vote for mask mandates. These were all done through emergency decree through unelected bureaucracy. That is what the great reset is. Think back to China one party rule. They don't want any stinking democracy anymore."