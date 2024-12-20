Is the New Age...Just Old News? with Caryl Matrisciana (Part 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our topic for today, as Gary mentioned, is - it’s a documentary series…well, actually, we’re going to talk about the latest of the series - dealing with false teachings and practices in the church today. And our guest to discuss this subject with us is Caryl Matrisciana, the producer, director, and writer of Wide Is the Gate. Caryl also produced Yoga Uncoiled, which is without a doubt, in my view, the best documentary on yoga from the perspective of biblical Christianity.
Caryl, welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7.
Caryl: Thank you so much for allowing me to be your guest, Tom. It’s wonderful being here with you.
