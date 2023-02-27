The Death of the Unipolar World

The Biden Administration is waging economic warfare against China in a gambit to sabotage Beijing's plans for creating a new Silk Road, linking up Europe to Asia. If this is allowed to happen, geopolitical power will shift from the Atlantic to Central Asia. It will relegate the United States to backwater status. What we're watching is the unraveling of the post-WWII Bretton Woods system, and the emergence of two great economic blocs on planet Earth.





