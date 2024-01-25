Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/german-farmers-protest-catches-fire/
The global war on farmers sees Germany as the current focal point as protesting farmers have now been joined in solidarity by other sectors of the public. We break down the endgame: to replace private farms with synthetic food.
POSTED: January 19, 2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.