X22 REPORT Ep. 3025a - States & Countries Moving Away From CBDC, [CB] Will Be Trapped In Their Narrative

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3025a - March 21, 2023

States & Countries Moving Away From CBDC, [CB] Will Be Trapped In Their Narrative

The people of France are fighting back, they are shutting down the government and Marcon's government is getting weaker. Biden makes a move cutting off oil drilling in the ocean. ESG investing is unconstitutional. The [CB] is trapped in their own agenda they will force countries and states to move away from their system.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

