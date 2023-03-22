X22 REPORT Ep. 3025a - States & Countries Moving Away From CBDC, [CB] Will Be Trapped In Their Narrative

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3025a - March 21, 2023
States & Countries Moving Away From CBDC, [CB] Will Be Trapped In Their Narrative
The people of France are fighting back, they are shutting down the government and Marcon's government is getting weaker. Biden makes a move cutting off oil drilling in the ocean. ESG investing is unconstitutional. The [CB] is trapped in their own agenda they will force countries and states to move away from their system.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
