Rock star & "wife" 100% destroyed by VAXX poison injections

Tash Sultana. "In the last six months we’ve had a cancer diagnosis, a MCAS diagnosis, the death of 2 family members, a surgery that didn’t need to happen and surgery that did need to happen all whilst writing a new record."

**Tash Sultana revealed the hospital made a crucial mistake in Jaimie’s operation, leaving their partner Jaimie worse off.**





Australian singer-songwriter Tash Sultana has shared the shocking details of how their partner’s surgery to remove cancerous tumours went horribly wrong.





The reggae artist — who got engaged to businesswoman Jaimie in 2020 — divulged the terrifying story on Friday through an Instagram reel to their new song *Hold On*.





“Imagine being told you have cancer. Then imagine going through surgery — only to find out they operated on the wrong thing. And now you have to go through it all again,” Sultana wrote in the caption.





“Well it’s a true story and it happened to us.”





The Melbournian revealed the hospital made a crucial mistake in Jaimie’s operation, leaving the founder of I And Eye and Lonely Lands Liquids worse off.





“Recently my partner was diagnosed with cancer and the hospital did something unimaginable,” they wrote in the video.





“We put our trust in the health care system to operate on her tumour, but what happened next made it so much worse.





“They operated on the wrong thing and took out something that did not need to be removed.





“Because of that she has to undergo a second surgery to actually remove the cancer.”





Sultana said the hospital appeared to not notice their error.





“If we did not speak up the cancer would still be in there,” they wrote.





The 29-year-old explained their motivations for *Hold On* were close to her heart.





“I wrote this song to make noise about the mishandling of our health in the medical world,” Sultana added.





“Tell me how many of you have experienced medical malpractice?”





Jaimie shared a positive update of her own last week, saying she was able to get out the house for Billie Eilish’s concert after being bed-bound for “what feels like forever”.





“If anyone takes life too seriously, it ain’t me,” she wrote in the Instagram post.





“Been stuck in bed for what feels like forever, so my beautiful friend got me out to a gig, I couldn’t walk so wheelchair was the mode of transport for the night and I fkn loved every second of feeling normalllllll.”





The single expressing Sultana’s pain and anguish was released on March 5.





The ‘one person band’ has gradually been sharing more details of their partner’s story on social media after disclosing Jaimie’s cancer diagnosis on March 3.





Sultana said their “whole world stopped” after receiving the scary news via a phone call.





“I wrote this song for my partner who was diagnosed with cancer at the end of last year,” they said.





“We didn’t have many answers at the time. It was completely unexpected, and navigating the news was turbulent, but we are getting through it together, one step at a time.”





The creator of the 2017 hit *Jungle* revealed their partner Jaimie had a tumour that turned cancerous after being left undetected and the couple are now “taking it day by day”.





Sultana is set to tour the USA in June with fellow Aussie duo Lime Cordiale.





Alongside singing, writing and producing music, they also boast talent in playing an impressive range of musical instruments including the piano, keyboard, synth, bass, drums, trumpet, saxophone, flute, mandolin and harmonica.





*Ella Loneragan*

*PerthNow*

*March 16, 2025 10:20PM*

https://www.perthnow.comDOTau/entertainment/music/tash-sultana-shares-horrific-details-of-partner-jaimies-surgery-to-remove-tumours-after-cancer-diagnosis-c-18066928

