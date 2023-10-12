Seth Holehouse w/ Atty. Todd Callender: The Disturbing Truth About the Israel–Hamas War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Oct 11, 2023) Man in America’s Seth Holehouse interviews attorney Todd Callender about what is really going on in Israel. Topics also include WWIII, Ukraine, psychological warfare, propaganda, false flags, the ongoing globalist depopulation plans, the COVID bioweapon injections, the nationwide emergency alert tests, 5g, and EMF radiation.
