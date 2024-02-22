BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cannabis Jimmy presents for Your Viewing Pleasure an informative description of what these Men and Women in uniform face with the expanding invasion of illegal immigrants crossing our Borders
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
205 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 02/22/2024

Sorry for the poor sound quality. Doesn't this piss you off ?  Man these guys and gals have a lot of work ahead don't they ?  Just think about it, they - Biden and Mayorkis - have let in millions of people.  Not thousands but millions.  Those Rat Bastards.  They need to be arrested now and sent to Gitmo and hung on live TV so we can all watch

By the way, Medellin is on fire in terms of economic growth and opportunities. Should anymore in this audience have any interest in this market, please let me know.  I am a licensed real estate broker in California and am working the South Florida and Medellin in terms of real estate and business investment.  My email is: [email protected] 

Keywords
borderillegalsinvasion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy