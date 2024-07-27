BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🇮🇱🇱🇧 Hezbollah has published footage of a strike on an Israeli RADA RPS-42 radar
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
232 views • 9 months ago

🇮🇱🇱🇧 The Lebanese Hezbollah has published footage of a strike on an Israeli RADA RPS-42 radar, part of the Iron Dome air defense system, located near the border. This is the second documented instance of the Shiite group using FPV drones to attack such targets.

The extent of damage to the radar station is unknown, as the video shows the drone striking a metal structure rather than the radar itself. However, it is noteworthy that the drone was able to reach the target unimpeded - there are no signs of any countermeasures up until the final moment.

📌 It seems that the IDF has not yet fully grasped the threat posed by FPV drones. In the Gaza Strip, Palestinian militants used drones in a limited capacity, and they did not present the same problems that both sides face daily in the SMO zone. It is difficult to explain the lack of electronic warfare countermeasures against the drone.

Hezbollah appears to have a good understanding of the capabilities of this new type of weapon. However, in the event of an invasion of Lebanon, the IDF will clearly face drones targeting their Merkava tanks and Namers, and after suffering major losses, will be forced to hastily bristle with familiar mobile electronic warfare systems.


Keywords
hezbollahiron domeisraeli rada rps-42 radar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy