Beyond the Diagnosis: Metabolic Syndrome and the Path to Longevity with Dr. Wallach DWD 4/10/
Daily with Doc and Becca
Daily with Doc and Becca
32 views • 04/11/2024

Join Doctor Wallach in a talk about living a longer life by overcoming Metabolic Syndrome.Our fabulous and famous Dr. Wallach shared his 75 year carrer knowledge with us on the show.

Here are points shared by Dr. Wallach;Salt was the first nutritional supplement in human history.Myelin, the white matter of the brain, has many functions.Minerals present in wood and coal ashes do not burn up. They remain present in the ashes.Hydroelectric dams have restricted the mineral and nutrient flow into the seas.Peanuts get contaminated with Aflatoxin which can lead to cancer of the Liver. Old mouldy bread also has it.Chewing tobacco can lead to cancer of the Throat.The Ketogenic Diet helps to eliminate fat.Aneurysm’s are easy to heal.Smoking causes inflammation in a number of places in the body.

Dr. Wallach answered questions on Polyneuropathy, Throat Cancer, Elevated Vitamin D levels.

Keywords
nutritionweightlossketohealthcoachdrjoelwallach90forlifebeccadukesdailywithdoccriticalhealthnewscertifiedwholistichealthcoach
