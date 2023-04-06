BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NC Dem switches to Republican Party. "The modern-day Dem Party has become unrecognizable..."
90 views • 04/06/2023

North Carolina Lawmaker Switches Parties to Give GOP Veto-Proof Majority in Legislature – Reveals the Final Straw that Caused Her to Ditch the Democrats.

North Carolina State Sen. Tristan Cotham, who represents the Charlotte area, announced her switch at a press conference held by state Senate and House Republican leaders.

Cotham’s explained that she no longer recognized today’s Democratic Party, which has been captured by the radical left.

The modern-day Democratic Party has become unrecognizable to me and others across the state. I will not be controlled by anyone.

The party wants to villainize anyone who has free thought, free judgement, has solutions and wants to get to work to better our state. Not just sit in a meeting and have a workshop after a workshop, but really work with individuals to get things done.

Because that is what real public servants do. If you don’t do exactly what the Democrats want you to do they will try to bully you. They will try to cast you aside.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/north-carolina-lawmaker-switches-parties-to-give-gop-veto-proof-majority-in-legislature-reveals-the-final-straw-that-caused-her-to-ditch-the-democrats-video/ 



ncsen tristan cothamswitch parties
