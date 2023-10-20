Injured children arrive at hospital after deadly airstrike on Orthodox church in Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
Oct 20, 2023
An Orthodox Church that was sheltering people was hit tonight during the bombing of Gaza. Heartbreaking footage shows injured children arriving at a local hospital. At least 16 people were killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3qjbf1-injured-children-arrive-at-hospital-after-deadly-airstrike-on-orthodox-chur.html