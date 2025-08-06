‘I’m under attack, like anyone who stands for the truth’ – UN’s Francesca Albanese claps back at US (MIGA) sanctions against her

‘I’m under attack, like anyone who stands for the truth’ – UN’s Francesca Albanese claps back at US sanctions against her

‘This is nothing compared to what the Palestinians are going through’

Interview with PressTV

Francesca Paola Albanese is an Italian legal scholar and expert on human rights. On 1 May 2022, she was appointed United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 for a three-year term, which was then renewed for another three years.

More about these MIGA sanctions and details that Trump created:

Executive Order 14203—Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court

https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-14203-imposing-sanctions-the-international-criminal-court

