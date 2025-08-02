She was 'Preyed Upon' at Trump's property - Virginia Giuffre’s brother, clip 1

"She wasn't 'STOLEN'. She was PREYED UPON — at Trump's property" — Virginia Giuffre’s brother

While Trump claims he had no idea what Epstein was doing with the girls he supposedly "stole" from Mar-a-Lago, Virginia Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, sets the record straight.

He adds that Trump himself once described Epstein as someone who “really enjoyed being around young women” — suggesting Trump likely understood what was happening even before "cutting ties."