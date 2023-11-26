ESG Grift Endgame: Deutsche CIO Now Says Oil Companies Have a Place in ESG Funds

At the end of the day, it always winds up reverting to common sense and, in the investing world, alpha.



That's what has Markus Müller, chief investment officer ESG at Deutsche Bank's Private Bank, admitting this week that if you want to make money - no matter what you label your fund - you're likely going to need some exposure to energy and big oil. He also noted the obvious: that big oil companies have, in fact, been making strides to reduce emissions, despite being labeled as serial polluters with 'more money than God' by the Biden administration and their cronies.



Reuters dropped a bomb last week when they reported that Müller had stated on Tuesday that sustainability funds should include traditional energy stocks, arguing that not doing so deprives investors of a prime opportunity to invest in the transition to renewable energy.



"When we think about clean energy, these are business models which are quite new and sensitive to interest rates," he said.



