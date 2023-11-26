BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ESG Grift Endgame: Deutsche CIO Now Says Oil Companies Have a Place in ESG Funds
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
770 followers
127 views • 11/26/2023

At the end of the day, it always winds up reverting to common sense and, in the investing world, alpha.

That's what has Markus Müller, chief investment officer ESG at Deutsche Bank's Private Bank, admitting this week that if you want to make money - no matter what you label your fund - you're likely going to need some exposure to energy and big oil. He also noted the obvious: that big oil companies have, in fact, been making strides to reduce emissions, despite being labeled as serial polluters with 'more money than God' by the Biden administration and their cronies.

Reuters dropped a bomb last week when they reported that Müller had stated on Tuesday that sustainability funds should include traditional energy stocks, arguing that not doing so deprives investors of a prime opportunity to invest in the transition to renewable energy.

"When we think about clean energy, these are business models which are quite new and sensitive to interest rates," he said.

Read More: https://discern.tv/esggrift/

Keywords
globalistsdeutsche bankesgthe jd rucker show
