🚨NEW: Joe Rogan and Dr. Phil discuss the American medical system's endorsement of hormonal therapy and sexual reassignment surgery for children.



"I thought the deal was first do no harm."



"They choose words like 'gender-affirming care,' but really what they're talking about is hormonal therapy or sexual reassignment surgery on children."



"I have never seen those organizations sign off on anything with less information as to whether or not it does long-term harm in my life."



"European countries, Sweden, Norway, they've all stopped doing it because they say we cannot say in good conscious that this does no harm because it does harm."



"You can talk kids into almost anything. You can talk little kids into believing in Santa Claus."



"The percentage of girls claiming to be transgender has gone up, by some reports, 800% or 1000% over the last several years."

