African Bishops United on Supporting Traditional Families

John-Henry Westen
Dec 14, 2023
The woke LGBT agenda continues expanding to Africa. Archbishop Philip Arnold Subira Anyolo of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Nairobi delivered a critical message in an exclusive sit-down interview with LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen, describing how God's plan for society - the traditional family - must be protected and supported by the Catholic Church. Woke activists now seek to transform the Catholic Church's teaching on the life and family values that have shaped civilization for centuries, pressuring the Catholic Church and nations with monetary power—yet Africa's bishops remain united in their support of the Church's perennial teachings and the families that live them. Watch now as Archbishop Anyolo describes how Africa's bishops remain committed in their support of families to continue God's natural plan for creation in the face of the woke agenda.
