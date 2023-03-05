Why are they STILL pushing vaccines for pregnant women? | Redacted with Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The government continues to recommend vaccinations for pregnant women despite the fact that pregnant women were EXCLUDED from the clinical trials. What is going on here? Why are they continuing to push this on a population when there is no reliable safety data? MIT professor Retsef Levi joins Clayton Morris to discuss the latest stunning data.
"
https://rumble.com/c/Redacted