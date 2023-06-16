The Unseen Crisis || Vaccine Stories You Were Never Told (Documentary)

Hear the stories of people who do not exist - the vaccine-injured! Stories of pain and tragedy you will never hear in the mainstream media. But watch to the end for a glimpse of hope for the vaxxed...

Some who took the COVID vaccine with the noblest of intentions experienced unexpected debilitating after-effects. Instead of compassion, they were met with skepticism; instead of being helped they were shunned; instead of being heard, they were silenced. Join us as we bring their stories out of the shadows so they can be heard and seen and no longer alone.

An NTD original documentary. Featuring Cindy Drukier (Host), Dr Robert Malone (mRNA Vaccine Technology Pioneer), Dr Peter McCullough (Internist & Cardiologist), Dr Pierre Kory (Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist), Dr. Paul Marik (Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist), Senator Ron Johnson, Angela Wulbrecht (Vaccine injured ICU Nurse), Brianne Dressen (AstraZeneca Trial Participant).

* Source: https://www.unseencrisis.com/

* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net

* How to recover from the vaccine: https://vaxx.free2shine.net/recovering-from-the-vaccine/

* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.

For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net

* Fair use notice:

This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.

* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...

Where do you stand with God?

God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.

Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net