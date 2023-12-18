Russia's Deadly Kh-47M2 Kinzhal Hypersonic Ballistic Missile

Did Russia use its Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles against NATO high-ranking officers in an underground bunker in Ukraine? If so, then quite a few high-ranking NATO officers were dispatched to their Maker.

Video Source:

Borzzickman

Closing Theme Music:

'Unfolding Revelation' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



NOTE: There is no connection between Borzzickman or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce mon22:47