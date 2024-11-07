Arresting campaigns escalate in Beit Ummar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli occupation has arrested a thousand young Palestinians from the village of Beit Ummar, north of the city of Hebron, since October 7. The number of prisoners from the village in the occupation prisons is approximately 200 prisoners. The village is considered a permanent point of confrontation with the Israeli occupation
Interviews: Yousef Abu Maria: Political activist
Fidaa Arar: Mother of a prisoner
Reporting: Sari jaradat
Filmed: 28/10/2024
