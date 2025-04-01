BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Japan Declares State of Emergency as mRNA Vaccinated Child Deaths Surge
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
454 views • 5 months ago

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.


- Join the TPV free speech community: https://soj.ooo/p/thepeoplesvoice


- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet


In a stunning turn, Japan’s top scientific minds—once silent titans of their fields—are stepping into the light, risking their careers, their reputations, even their lives, to expose a conspiracy that stretches across continents.


These aren’t fringe voices; they’re world-leading experts, armed with damning evidence, pointing a trembling finger at Bill Gates. Their claim? The mRNA vaccines tied to his empire aren’t just medicine—they’re a Trojan horse.


Hidden within their microscopic code, they say, are ingredients so sinister they could only serve one purpose: depopulation on a scale the world has never seen.


Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE

Keywords
modernapfizermrnabill gatejapan covid pandemic plandemic depopulation
