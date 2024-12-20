BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Uncompromising Border Security in Civilized Countries
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • 6 months ago

The civilized world faces an existential threat from an influx of individuals who offer no constructive contribution to our society. These individuals, often from less developed nations, are seen not as immigrants but as invaders, intent on exploiting the fruits of our labor and culture.

We, the builders of these free and prosperous nations, demand the sanctity of our borders to preserve our way of life. Our countries are not open for those who bring nothing but their troubles and a propensity for taking rather than contributing. We are not interested in their reasons for wanting to enter our lands; we simply do not want them here. The presence of these outsiders is an affront to our peace and prosperity, even if they are not overtly causing trouble.

Strong borders and rigid boundaries are not just necessary; they are imperative. We must send a clear message: unauthorized entry will result in expulsion. We reject the idea of sharing our hard-earned freedoms and resources with foreigners whose presence we neither invited nor desire. The bottom line is stark—we do not care about your problems; deal with them in your own countries. The civilized world must stand firm in its resolve for a life free from external encroachments, where borders are respected, and invaders are repelled.

NebraskaJournalHerald.com

Keywords
newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy