Uncompromising Border Security in Civilized Countries

The civilized world faces an existential threat from an influx of individuals who offer no constructive contribution to our society. These individuals, often from less developed nations, are seen not as immigrants but as invaders, intent on exploiting the fruits of our labor and culture.

We, the builders of these free and prosperous nations, demand the sanctity of our borders to preserve our way of life. Our countries are not open for those who bring nothing but their troubles and a propensity for taking rather than contributing. We are not interested in their reasons for wanting to enter our lands; we simply do not want them here. The presence of these outsiders is an affront to our peace and prosperity, even if they are not overtly causing trouble.

Strong borders and rigid boundaries are not just necessary; they are imperative. We must send a clear message: unauthorized entry will result in expulsion. We reject the idea of sharing our hard-earned freedoms and resources with foreigners whose presence we neither invited nor desire. The bottom line is stark—we do not care about your problems; deal with them in your own countries. The civilized world must stand firm in its resolve for a life free from external encroachments, where borders are respected, and invaders are repelled.

NebraskaJournalHerald.com