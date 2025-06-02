Abortion Survivor Shares How to Talk With Pro-Choicers About Life's Value - Melissa Ohden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Choosing to have an abortion is permanent. Whatever you are facing right now is temporary. This is the wisdom that abortion survivor and author Melissa Ohden discusses in detail. As a survivor of a failed abortion procedure, Melissa has a unique perspective on what it’s like to grow up knowing that your birth parents tried to kill you. She has written two books on the topic of abortion and choosing life, and she understandably advocates strongly for the pro-life movement. Many other women have stories dealing with the side effects and pain of abortion, and it’s important to talk about those stories and share them with others. It’s also vital to know how to discuss abortion with pro-choice advocates from both a scientific and religious standpoint when the opportunity arises.
TAKEAWAYS
Melissa’s book, Abortion Survivors Break Their Silence, offers many stories about others who have survived an assault in the womb
Not many people know how often the abortion pill fails and results in a full-term baby, nor the potential risks including death
The term pro-choice is a mask for a movement that is pro-death
Challenge people to think about the truth and the effects of abortion, you might be saving a life
