❌ 5 Common Scrapbooking Mistakes ❌

Scrapbooking is a creative and personalized craft that involves designing and assembling pages to preserve memories, tell stories, or showcase artistic expression. Combining photographs, memorabilia, and decorative elements like stickers, stamps, and patterned papers, it allows individuals to document special moments in a meaningful and visually appealing way. Whether capturing family traditions, vacations, or personal milestones, scrapbooking blends creativity with nostalgia to create lasting keepsakes.