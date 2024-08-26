Investigators: Tom Hanks Facing Prison on Sickening Pedophilia and Murder Charges

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg have been hiding their crimes in plain sight for decades according to investigators who have revealed the two entertainment industry elites are set to be thrown under the bus and prosecuted on child rape and murder charges.
Hanks and Spielberg aren’t the only two high-level abusers facing the prospect of spending the rest of their lives behind bars as insiders are comng forward to blow the whistle on their crimes.
A whole host of perpetrators, including household names in Hollywood and members of Congress, are currently sweating as the walls close in on them.
Tags: Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, elite pedophilia, pedophilia, hollywood, hollywood pedophiles ,Heather O Rourke, Pizzagate