© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The anti christ will be a man where satans will enter his body so he can have power and do the will of satan, he is also called the son of perdition in 2 Thessalonians 2:3
The anti christ is not an AI but satan will use AI for his glory and manipulation.
The video also talks about some things mentioned in the book of revelation, a must watch video!
This is artificial intelligence becoming artificial super intelligence, and its mark on man in the form of brain computer interface chip to create a new world order where no one can buy or sell without it.