BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The anti christ will be a man where satans will enter his body so he can have power and do the will of satan, he is also called the son of perdition in 2 Thessalonians 2:3
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
109 views • 07/14/2023

The anti christ will be a man where satans will enter his body so he can have power and do the will of satan, he is also called the son of perdition in 2 Thessalonians 2:3


The anti christ is not an AI but satan will use AI for his glory and manipulation.


The video also talks about some things mentioned in the book of revelation, a must watch video!


This is artificial intelligence becoming artificial super intelligence, and its mark on man in the form of brain computer interface chip to create a new world order where no one can buy or sell without it.

Keywords
32 thessalonians 2the antichrist will be a manwhere satans will enter his bodyso he can have powerand do the will of satanhe is also called the son of perdition in
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy