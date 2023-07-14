The anti christ will be a man where satans will enter his body so he can have power and do the will of satan, he is also called the son of perdition in 2 Thessalonians 2:3





The anti christ is not an AI but satan will use AI for his glory and manipulation.





The video also talks about some things mentioned in the book of revelation, a must watch video!





This is artificial intelligence becoming artificial super intelligence, and its mark on man in the form of brain computer interface chip to create a new world order where no one can buy or sell without it.