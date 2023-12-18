Sports Illustrated 'writer' CAUGHT in high-tech CONTROVERSY

Glenn Beck





A Sports Illustrated "writer" named Drew Ortiz has caused some controversy for the company. Why? Because he doesn't exist. While the profile page for Drew Ortiz described him as an outdoorsman who loves camping and hiking, sleuths have discovered that his Sports Illustrated articles were generated by artificial intelligence. But they're not alone. Glenn and Stu discuss the controversial trend of newsrooms using AI to write articles, generate images, and even generate voices.





