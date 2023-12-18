Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sports Illustrated 'writer' CAUGHT in high-tech CONTROVERSY
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
78 views
Published 2 months ago

Glenn Beck


Dec 17, 2023


A Sports Illustrated "writer" named Drew Ortiz has caused some controversy for the company. Why? Because he doesn't exist. While the profile page for Drew Ortiz described him as an outdoorsman who loves camping and hiking, sleuths have discovered that his Sports Illustrated articles were generated by artificial intelligence. But they're not alone. Glenn and Stu discuss the controversial trend of newsrooms using AI to write articles, generate images, and even generate voices.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vy3ibL90Px4

Keywords
controversyaiartificial intelligenceglenn beckwritersports illustratedoutdoorsmandrew ortiz

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket