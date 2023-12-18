Sports Illustrated 'writer' CAUGHT in high-tech CONTROVERSY

Glenn Beck
Dec 17, 2023
A Sports Illustrated "writer" named Drew Ortiz has caused some controversy for the company. Why? Because he doesn't exist. While the profile page for Drew Ortiz described him as an outdoorsman who loves camping and hiking, sleuths have discovered that his Sports Illustrated articles were generated by artificial intelligence. But they're not alone. Glenn and Stu discuss the controversial trend of newsrooms using AI to write articles, generate images, and even generate voices.
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vy3ibL90Px4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.