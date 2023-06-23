In Black And White Episode 3: Politics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EarthNewspaper.com All The Honest News Fit To Publish
In Black And White: https://InBlackAndWhite.net
Dave Gahary: https://MoneyTreePublishing.com
Ayo Kimathi: https://MoneyTreePublishing.com/shop/jews-are-the-problem
3,800+ Posts Have Been Published In 2023: https://EarthNewspaper.com
EarthNewspaper Newsletter: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
Support Honest Independent News: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Featured News Dozens Posted Monthly: https://EarthNewspaper.com/News
News Archive With 21,000+ Posts: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive
Searchable By 1,234 Categories https://EarthNewspaper.com/Categories
Contribute One-Time Or Monthly: https://GiveSendGo.com/EarthNewspaper
Largest COVID-19 Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
21,000+ Posts / Thousands Added Yearly: https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper
Subscribe To Rumble: https://Rumble.com/user/EarthNewspaper
5,200+ Videos / 1,000+ Yearly: https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
1,000+ Videos Published Yearly: https://Odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper
Memes 1,000+ Published Yearly: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Featured Archive: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Featured-Archive
Featured Music: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music
Featured Videos: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos
Writers Published And Archived: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Writers
For The Latest News Use Our RSS Feed: https://earthnewspaper.com/feed
Have News, Memes, Videos, Or Help: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Contact
Hundreds Of Links To Indy Websites: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Hundreds Of Quotes / Poems: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Articles by Mark R. Elsis: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Blog
Dave Gahary and Ayo Kimathi in part 3 of the 8-part discussion series of the most pressing issues of our time.
https://odysee.com/@InBlackAndWhite:d/In-Black-and-White-Episode-3-Politics
In Black And White Episode 1: Introduction (31:43)
https://rumble.com/v2le1c2-in-black-and-white-episode-1-introduction.html?mref=wrdkl&mrefc=3
In Black And White Episode 2: Finance (23:08)
https://rumble.com/v2mlgew-in-black-and-white-episode-2-finance.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Creepy Joe’s Jewish Family And Cabinet
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Creepy-Joes-Jewish-Family-And-Cabinet-by-Mark-R-Elsis