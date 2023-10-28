Peoples Dispatch: Gaza Total Siege Special Live with Vijay Prashad & Zoe Alexandra 29 October 2023 (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Peoples Dispatch at:-
https://www.youtube.com/live/I_4F4-0wfJY?si=eEAZJhdqo7Z3J04f
As all landline, cellular, and internet communications are cut across the Gaza strip and Israel intensifies bombing and speaks of "expanding operations", the siege on Gaza has taken on new dimensions.
Vijay Prashad and Zoe Alexandra will be back with a special episode to discuss the latest developments in Gaza, what possible impacts this expansion will have in the region, and the response globally.
Transcript available on YouTube page