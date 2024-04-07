BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mans warning was right antichrist silver crown now so they can kill us all
WeWereLiedToAboutWW2
WeWereLiedToAboutWW2
394 views • 04/07/2024

This should be number one story across the board everywhere.The guy a week ago was right,Trump got his crown to be put on the antichrists head.End times for us goys heres your proof.We warned you, people didnt listen.Mike wont talk about it maybe he will but oh Germany is bad they had NO reason whatsoever in 1930s 40s. Noooo reason none at all. Yas Best watch Europa The Last Battle for a microscopic start. All that and still anyones better than Biden and lets hope he still has some compassion for us.

trumpmurderisraelgenocidecrownsilvermoshiacbolsheviksmaniacamalek
