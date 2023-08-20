BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to measure Electric fields in the bedroom compared to Building Biology
Laska in the Great White North
Laska in the Great White North
44 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
117 views • 08/20/2023

Published by Guidelines Merializer on Brighteon.
August 18 | 2023. 


Body Voltage measurements at: 2:55 and 6:27 Gigahertz


ME3851A: Still one of the best meters on the market at this date, even with it's flaws (other EMF meters usually have much worse flaws).

https://gigahertz-solutions.com/Measurement/Low-Frequency  Gigahertz ME3830B (I would recommend this one as an entry-level model, because it goes up to 100kHz, which is important for EMF sensitive people):

https://gigahertz-solutions.com/Measurement/Low-Frequency/ME3830B  BK Precision 2709B:

For checking body voltage (what we EHS people need) and most basic electric and electronic measurements this BK Precision seems pretty good, just know that it has flaws like all multimeters in this price range. It's not a professional tool like a 300$ Fluke is (but such a Pro meter is over the top for EHS people, not really needed).  Note that a too cheap multimeter won't work for measuring body voltage !

At the date of this video most multimeters of around 60$ should work though.

https://www.tequipment.net/BK2709B.html  Cornet ED88T:

This device can be very useful for magnetic fields and RF (like WiFi).

https://www.radmeters.com/Cornet-ED88TPlus5G2.html  Building Biology Guidelines:

https://www.baubiologie.de/downloads/building-biology-guidelines-english.pdf

https://www.slt.co/Downloads/Education/EMF-Exposure-Guidelines-For-Sleeping-Areas.pdf

Keywords
bedroomelectric fieldsgow to measure
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy