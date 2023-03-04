Belarusian President's Exclusive - We Do Not Want War - West Blocking Peace Talks

From CGTN on YouTube with it's description.

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict shows no sign of a ceasefire and the Western media conjectures #Belarus could be joining the war, Belarusian President #AlexanderLukashenko gives Belarus's perspective in this Leaders Talk exclusive. He tells CMG anchor Li Tongtong that Belarus was devastated by several wars and does not want another one, especially with Ukraine, with whom it shares fraternal ties.

The root cause of the conflict is not in Russia. It is the U.S.-led West that provoked the war and is now blocking peace talks. Belarus supports China's peace initiative; in today's world, no global issue can be resolved without China's involvement. Cooperation with China is a boost to Belarus's development and no threat to any neighboring nation, and the bilateral ties will abide even when he is no longer the president. He also shares a thought-provoking anecdote over the Chinese balloon furor, which exposes Washington's double standard.



