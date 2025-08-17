Mass protests in Israel call for end to Gaza war - reports one of the largest protests in recent months

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mass protests in Israel call for end to Gaza war – reports
Thousands of Israelis demonstrated nationwide on Sunday, demanding an end to the war in Gaza and a deal to secure the release of captives, Al Jazeera reported.
According to the outlet, more than 300,000 people gathered in Tel Aviv by nightfall — one of the largest protests in recent months.
