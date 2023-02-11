Come And Take Em

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden gave his State Of The Union speech, where he promptly forgot to talk about the state of the union and instead talked about things he wants to do… again. The Chinese spy balloon might just be an EMP platform and how should we deal with infringements on the second amendment? All this and more in this week’s Spicy Friday.