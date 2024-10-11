© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Want to reduce your risk of getting sick?🤧
These immunity bombs are perfect for preventing illness or helping when you get under the weather!
Ingredients used:
Fresh ginger (no need to peel!)
Fresh turmeric (no need to peel!)
Lemon (no need to peel, but can get chunky, so may consider cutting some of the skin off!)
Salt
Pinch black pepper
Filtered water
Directions:
Blend everything together and freeze in molds!