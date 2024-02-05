Insomnia Can Be Caused by Glyphosate and Sleep & Detoxification Support with Magnetism & Magnets

An introduction to magnetism and how it might help with relieving some of your symptoms that might be caused by glyphosate/"Roundup" toxicity. Support your body's general detoxification efforts and boost mitochondrial activity and ATP production by visiting my MagneticoSleep distributor link (and SAVE 15%) by clicking-on: https://magneticosleep.com/?affiliates=35. To easily share with others & also give them a 15% discount, use: http://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep

Learn more by visiting my "Magnetism for Dummies" site by clicking-on: Linktr.ee/MagnetsForHealth

You may also manually apply 15% off discount code: DANNY

when checking-out at: MagneticoSleep.com

To ensure that your MagneticoSleep pad ships out, ASAP, please forward me a copy of your order confirmation email (showing that you applied the 15% off discount code: DANNY) to one of the below:

[email protected]

[email protected]

and then either leave me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, OR text: 305.297.9360 since I do NOT check emails regularly.

For a FREE online copy of my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: "30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide on Google Drive, click-on one of the following: https://tinyurl.com/HelpMeSleepNow

https://tinyurl.com/SolveMySleepProblems

To get a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan" and "Glyphosate 101" e-Guides to learn more, click-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup & tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup . To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & WhatIsRoundup.com, respectively.

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727





