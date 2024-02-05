BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Insomnia Can Be Caused by Glyphosate and Sleep & Detoxification Support with Magnetism & Magnets
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
52 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 02/05/2024

An introduction to magnetism and how it might help with relieving some of your symptoms that might be caused by glyphosate/"Roundup" toxicity.  Support your body's general detoxification efforts and boost mitochondrial activity and ATP production by visiting my MagneticoSleep distributor link (and SAVE 15%) by clicking-on: https://magneticosleep.com/?affiliates=35.  To easily share with others & also give them a 15% discount, use: http://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep

Learn more by visiting my "Magnetism for Dummies" site by clicking-on: Linktr.ee/MagnetsForHealth

You may also manually apply 15% off discount code: DANNY

when checking-out at: MagneticoSleep.com

To ensure that your MagneticoSleep pad ships out, ASAP, please forward me a copy of your order confirmation email (showing that you applied the 15% off discount code: DANNY) to one of the below:

[email protected]

[email protected]

and then either leave me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, OR text: 305.297.9360 since I do NOT check emails regularly.

For a FREE online copy of my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: "30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide on Google Drive, click-on one of the following: https://tinyurl.com/HelpMeSleepNow

https://tinyurl.com/SolveMySleepProblems

To get a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan"  and "Glyphosate 101" e-Guides to learn more, click-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup & tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup . To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & WhatIsRoundup.com, respectively.

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727



Keywords
autism and glyphosatehealth with magnetsmagnetism for detoxificationbetter sleep with magnetsglyphosate causes sleep problems
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy