Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Geran drone retaliation reached its target in the Port of Odessa
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
124 views
Published 2 months ago

Russian Geran-2 drone, Iranian version Shahed-136 UAV, hit its target, hitting infrastructure in the Black Sea Port of Odessa. Ukrainian air defenses including the German Gepard anti-aircraft weapon system failed to shoot down the drone, which came after Ukraine attacked a large Russian landing ship, Novocherkassk Ropucha-class at Feodosia Harbor in Crimea.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
geran dronerussian retaliationport of odessa

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket