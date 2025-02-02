Putin: Trump will bring European elites to heel

The European elites preferred the previous US president, Joe Biden, while the new American leader, Donald Trump, has different views on what is right and wrong, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"Trump has different views on what is good and what is bad, including in gender policy and some other issues. They don’t seem to like that."

However, Putin is confident that US President Donald Trump will quickly bring the European elites to heel.

More from Putin about Trump:

Putin on the relationship between Europe and Trump:

"There is some kind of fuss going on now between the European political elites and the newly elected US President Trump. Has anything changed since Biden's time? Nothing has changed! They happily carried out any order from Washington under Biden. They just don't like Trump. They actively fought him, interfered in political life, in the US election process.

Then they were confused when Trump suddenly won. They liked Biden more, you know? His approach. And Trump has different ideas about what is "good" and what is "bad". Including in gender policy, in some other issues. They kind of don't like it.

But I assure you: Trump, with his character, with his persistence, will restore order there quite quickly, and all of them, you will see, it will happen quickly, soon they will stand at the feet of the owner, and will be sweetly wagging their tails.

Adding:

🔍How much has Big Pharma paid Senate’s loudest RFK Jr. critics?

The fiery exchange between RFK Jr and Bernie Sanders on Big Pharma money in politics has cast a new light on the Trump HHS pick’s uphill confirmation battle.

Among senators grilling Kennedy hardest, here’s who’s gotten the most pharma money via PAC contributions and employee donations between 1990-2024, per OpenSecrets:

🔴Bernie Sanders – $1.9M

🔴Elizabeth Warren – $1.2M

🔴Ron Wyden – $1.2M

🔴Raphael Warnock – $1.76M

🔴Patty Murray – $1.6M

🔴Chuck Schumer – $1.55M

🔴Bill Cassidy – $1.2M

Bipartisan consensus

It’s not just Democrats. The GOP also has its share of industry-backed figures:

🔴Mitch McConnell – $2M

🔴Mitt Romney – $3.3M

🔴Richard Burr – $1.6M

🔴The late John McCain – $1.4M

🔴Roy Blunt, John Cornyn, Tim Scott – $1.1M each

A 2021 STAT study found two-thirds of Congress got pharma money in 2020, with Pfizer alone donating to 228 federal campaigns. By mid-2024, Big Pharma’s PAC war chest hit $37M, per BioSpace.

Beyond donations: insider trading & media influence

🔴A 2021 BI report found 75 lawmakers profited off Covid-related stock trades while shaping policy.

🔴The broader healthcare industry (pharma, insurance, medical devices, etc.) has paid lawmakers even more: $23M to Sanders, $14.7M to Warnock, $10.4M to Warren, $6.7M to Wyden, etc.

🔴The media plays along too: WaPo anti-RFK hit piece author Dr. Leana Wen has received $1.1M from Big Pharma, while Big Pharma cheerleader Bill Gates has funneled $320M to media over the years, per MintPress News.