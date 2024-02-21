BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Joel Wallach - RSV: Don't Let This Common Cold Fool You - DailywithDoc 2/21/24
Daily with Doc and Becca
Daily with Doc and Becca
63 views • 02/21/2024

Dr. Joel Wallach - RSV: Don't Let This Common Cold Fool You - DailywithDoc 2/21/24

Dr. Wallach expanded on Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) and some of the misinformation that is being spread.


Dr. Wallach today shared with us Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and what happens with a virus, how it lives and how it is transmitted.


The evidence is there, follow Dr. Wallach’s recommendations and see how your body restores itself.


Doc shares today with us the importance of Cholesterol. He also shares how cancer cells overwhelm.


Dr. Wallach took questions on;

Advanced Bladder Cancer

Neutropenia

Night Terrors

Bone Fractures


STREAM SCHEDULE:

Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST


#DRJOELWALLACH #BECCADUKES #DAILYWITHDOC #CRITICALHEALTHNEWS #90FORLIFE #CERTIFIEDWHOLISTICHEALTHCOACH #HEALTHCOACH #KETO #WEIGHTLOSS #NUTRITION

dr joel wallachnight terrorsbladderbone fracturesneutropeniarcatabolicrespiratory syncytial virussv
