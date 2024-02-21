© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Joel Wallach - RSV: Don't Let This Common Cold Fool You - DailywithDoc 2/21/24
Dr. Wallach expanded on Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) and some of the misinformation that is being spread.
Dr. Wallach today shared with us Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and what happens with a virus, how it lives and how it is transmitted.
The evidence is there, follow Dr. Wallach’s recommendations and see how your body restores itself.
Doc shares today with us the importance of Cholesterol. He also shares how cancer cells overwhelm.
Dr. Wallach took questions on;
Advanced Bladder Cancer
Neutropenia
Night Terrors
Bone Fractures
