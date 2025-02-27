Storm (1995, PC)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Storm is an action game developed and published by MM Software Productions.
You take control of one or two marines in three different missions.
You can choose between four different marines, each of them has a
special ability, like a knife attack or defusing landmines.
The game is played from a side-view. You can climb ladders, jump fire and pick things up. If you picked two marines, you can switch between them any time. Killed enemies sometimes leave behind extra lives or ammo. Ammo is scarce, so you need to be careful, as only one of the marines has a melee attack.