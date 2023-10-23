X22 REPORT Ep. 3193b- Fire & Fury, Non Nuclear, Sum Of All Fears, At Dawn We Win

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3193b - Oct 22, 2023

Fire & Fury, Non Nuclear, Sum Of All Fears, At Dawn We Win





It has begun. The [DS] is now bringing us to war. They are headed right down the path that Trump has predicted. People are going to be brought to the precipice, war will wake the mass population up. It had to be this way so the people had to the will to make a change. Non nuke, Trump has the [DS] exactly where he wants them, in the end when the people vote for peace, vote for Trump we the people win at dawn.





🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement

--> http://ketowithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





🔦Protect yourself from violent crime with this life-saving gadget: 🔦

http://www.fighterflare.com

Get Up To 66% OFF Clicking the link above^^^







