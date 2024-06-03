History of the Nephilim, Corruption of Human DNA, and the Worldwide Flood - Scott Mitchell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is there something about the End Times that Satan has been trying to hide from us? Scott Mitchell certainly thinks so! Scott is the host of the Bible Mysteries Podcast and he is working on his first book, The World That Was, which will focus on Biblical mysteries and secrets of the Bible. He discusses the agenda of the Satanic elite who are hellbent on splicing human DNA and setting the world up to receive the false doctrine of the Antichrist, who will come during the End Times to deceive the masses. “We can look to the past to understand the future,” Scott says, pointing to Genesis 6 and the history of the Nephilim (fallen angels), and how they, according to scripture, polluted the human gene pool that God was forced to wipe out the world with a universal flood.
TAKEAWAYS
People who take the mark of the beast during the End Times will likely be genetically altered in some way
Human depopulation is the top goal of the global elites who are working for Lucifer
At some point, the military powers of the world will answer to the Antichrist, whom Scott believes will be a Nephilim
God’s wrath is coming for those who have broken his everlasting covenant with mankind
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Hollywood Exposed Download: https://bit.ly/3rCLUb4
Bible Mysteries video: https://bit.ly/3PgjKPY
Pig-Human Hybrid Embryo: https://bit.ly/3UZw7mj
Genome Editing and CRISPR-Cas9: https://bit.ly/3KkR2u1
CERN European Research Laboratory: https://www.britannica.com/topic/CERN
